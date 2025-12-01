Lionel Messi surpasses Ferenc Puskas, achieves historic feat as Inter Miami lift East Conference title Legendary Argentine forward Lionel Messi broke the record for most assists in football history, surpassing the former Hungarian footballer Ferenc Puskas in the list as he helped Inter Miami lift the East Conference title.

Legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi continues to shatter records and further establish himself as one of the greatest footballers ever to play the game. Currently representing Inter Miami, Messi has led his side to the MLS Cup final after winning the Eastern Conference title, defeating New York City FC.

While the star forward failed to score a goal, he managed an assist in the 5-1 victory. Doing so, the veteran scripted history, becoming the player with the most recorded assists in the history of the sport.

Messi now has 405 assists to his name, surpassing former Hungarian footballer Ferenc Puskas in the list, who had 404 to his name. Furthermore, the legendary Pele sits in third place in the list with 403 assists to his name.

Speaking of the game, Inter Miami completely dominated New York City FC in their clash. Tadeo Allende scored a hat-trick in the game, whereas goals from Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia helped Miami win the game comfortably.

Javier Mascherano heaped praise on Messi after the win

After the game, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano came forward and heaped massive praise on his former teammate. He opined that Messi has grown accustomed to the extraordinary, and his feats are something that will never be repeated again.

"Leo has accustomed us to the extraordinary. He's someone extraordinary, someone we'll never see again. Today, perhaps we're surprised that he didn't score, but he gave us peace of mind with the third goal, an assist that only he can see. He practically sealed the game,” Mascherano was quoted as saying by Wionews. With the East Conference cup secured, Inter Miami will now take on Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final.

