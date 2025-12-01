Jaydev Unadkat creates history in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, breaks all-time major record Jaydev Unadkat created a major record in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy during Saurashtra's clash against Delhi. Unadkat achieved a major milestone after taking one wicket in the fixture against Delhi in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi:

India fast bowler Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat etched his name into the history books after his team's clash against Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday, November 30. Unadkat achieved the milestone after taking his only wicket in the clash against Delhi at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The left-arm speedster dismissed opposition captain Nitish Rana in the first innings of the clash. He bagged 1/22 in his four overs but broke the record for most wickets in the history of SMAT. He was earlier tied with Siddarth Kaul with 120 wickets and has now gone past the right-arm speedster.

Players with most wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy:

1 - Jaydev Unadkat: 121 wickets

2 - Siddharth Kaul: 120 wickets

3 - Piyush Chawla: 113 wickets

4 - Lukman Meriwala: 108 wickets

5 - Chama Milind: 107 wickets

Saurashtra suffer defeat

Unadkat's milestone went in vain as Saurashtra lost the clash against Delhi by 10 runs. Yash Dhull scored 47 runs off 30 balls, while Nitish Rana played a brilliant knock of 76 runs off 41 balls for Delhi. Ayush Badoni contributed well with 33 runs from 25 balls, and Anuj Rawat added 17 runs off 8 balls. Himmat Singh also smashed 18 runs in just 6 balls.

In reply, Saurashtra started well. Vishvaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai added 45 runs for the first wicket. But the team faltered soon after. At a score of 117, four of their batsmen had already returned to the pavilion.

After that, Parswaraj Rana and Ruchit Ahir put together a 39-run partnership, and later, Ahir and Lakkhiraj Vaghela added another stand of 41 runs. Despite this effort, the team fell short of the target by 10 runs. Saurashtra managed to score 197 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Delhi’s Suyash Sharma delivered an excellent bowling performance, taking 3 wickets for 20 runs in 4 overs and becoming the hero of the match. Digvijay Rathi picked up one wicket