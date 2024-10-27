Lamine Yamal shatters 77-year-old El Clasico record as Barcelona halt Real Madrid's juggernaut with 4-0 win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal during the Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match in Madrid on October 27, 2024

Barcelona stopped Real Madrid's 42-match unbeaten run with a stunning 4-0 win in the La Liga fixture at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the second half followed by strikes from Lamine Yamal and Raphina to defend Barcelona's historic 43-match unbeaten record.

A win further cemented the Catalan giants' 6-point lead at the top of the La Liga points table this season. Lewandowski extended his goalscoring record to 14 goals in 11 league games this campaign while youngster Yamal created a new El Clasico record with his goal.

At the age of 17 years and 106 days, Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in El Clasico history. Yamal broke the 77-year-old record when Barcelona's Alfonso Navarro scored an El Clasico goal at the age of 17 years and 356 days.

Barcelona's Ansu Fati and Gavi came very close to breaking Navarro's long-standing record in the last couple of years. Lamine has already scored six goals and provided five assists in La Liga this season after clinching the Player of the Tournament award in the Euro 2024.

Youngest goalscorers in Real Madrid vs Barcelona games

Lamine Yamal (17 years, 106 days) Alfonso Navarro (17 years, 356 days) Ansu Fati (17 years, 359 days) Raul (18 years, 95 days) Gavi (18 years, 163 days)

After the first defeat of the season, the Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that his side was not clinical in front of the goals and they will make a strong comeback in the next game against Valencia on Saturday.

"Until the goal, it was an even game," Carlo Ancelotti said. "We had chances and could have scored, but we weren't clinical. When they score, it saps some energy from you and it becomes another game. They did a lot of damage on the counter.

"I liked the first half, we have to follow that line. We don't have to throw everything away, we just have to forget the last 30 minutes. We can't give up, we just have to learn. We came out of the last defeat well against Atlético Madrid last season and we have to do the same. I am certain we will do better."