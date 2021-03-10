Juventus vs Porto UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: How to Watch JUV vs POR Live Online

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Juventus vs Porto UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch JUV vs POR Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony Ten Network.

Juventus vs Porto UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Streaming: How to Watch JUV vs POR Live Online on SonyLIV

Juventus vs Porto UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Streaming: How to Watch JUV vs POR Live Online on SonyLIV

When is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Juventus vs Porto?

Juventus line up against Porto in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash in Turin behind 2-1 in aggregate. The Italian champions were stunned by the Portuguese side twice at the beginning of each half in the previous clash. Despite losing the first leg, Juventus will favourites to turn things around at home, with veteran Giorgio Chiellini fit-enough to return and striker Alvaro Morata finding his best form, scoring three times in his last two matches. Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo could be taking on a makeshift Porto defence as captain Pepe and Chancel Mbemba are injury doubts. Ahead of the vital clash, coach Andrea Pirlo has warned his side to be prepared to face a disciplined opponent. Juventus have won their last seven home matches in Serie A, scoring at least twice on each occasion.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Juventus vs Porto will take place on Wednesday, 10 March 2021.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Juventus vs Porto?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Juventus vs Porto will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Juventus vs Porto being played?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Juventus vs Porto will be played at the Juventus Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Juventus vs Porto?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Juventus vs Porto will be telecasted on Sony Ten Network in India.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Juventus vs Porto?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Juventus vs Porto will live stream on SonyLIV in India.