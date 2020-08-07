Juventus vs Lyon Live Streaming Champions League: Watch Juve vs Lyon live football match online

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Juventus vs Lyon Live Streaming Champions League: Find full details on when and where to watch Juve vs Lyon round-of-16 match online on SonyLIV.

Juventus vs Lyon Live Streaming Champions League: Despite securing a ninth successive Serie A title, Juve's form after the restart has been patchy. There have been four losses and two draws in 12 matches and an Italian Cup final defeat on penalties to Napoli. Lyon lost two cup finals to Paris Saint-Germain after the restart. Winning the Champions League is the French side's only chance of qualifying for Europe next season following a seventh-placed Ligue 1 finish. Lyon has been boosted by Memphis Depay’s return from a long-term knee injury as it seeks to hold on to their 1-0 advantage over Juve. Here, you can find full details on Champions League live streaming Juventus vs Lyon online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Champions League, Juventus vs Lyon Live Streaming

When is the Champions League round-of-16 match Juventus vs Lyon?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Juventus vs Lyon will take place on Saturday, August 7.

What are the timings of Champions League round-of-16 match Juventus vs Lyon?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Juventus vs Lyon will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League round-of-16 match Juventus vs Lyon being played?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Juventus vs Lyon will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Champions League round-of-16 match Juventus vs Lyon?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Juventus vs Lyon will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Champions League round-of-16 match Juventus vs Lyon?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Juventus vs Lyon will live stream on SonyLIV.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage