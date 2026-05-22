'It has been so fu***** fun' - Pep Guardiola announces decision to leave Manchester City after a decade

MANCHESTER:

Pep Guardiola revealed his decision to leave Manchester City at the end of the 2025-26 season. The decision arrives despite the Spaniard still having a year left on his contract. This season, the 55-year-old guided City to another domestic cup double in what became his final campaign on the touchline. The side was in the hunt for the Premier League till the penultimate weekend, but it ended after a decisive draw away at Bournemouth.

"And what a time we have had together. Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City,” said Guardiola in an emotional statement.

Notably, Guardiola first took charge in July 2016 and quickly reshaped Manchester City into a dominant force both in England and across Europe. Across 10 seasons, his side collected 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the club’s first Champions League triumph in 2023.

Guardiola to work for City Football Group

Although stepping away from management duties at City, Guardiola will remain connected to the wider City Football Group. He is set to become a global ambassador, a position that will involve technical guidance across affiliated clubs as well as work on projects and collaborations within the organisation.

Meanwhile, his departure also comes during an ongoing investigation into 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations by Manchester City between 2009 and 2018. The club, however, continue to deny all charges.

In a farewell video released by the club, Guardiola reflected on his time in Manchester with an emotional message to supporters.

"We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way. So as my time comes to an end, be happy. Oasis are back again. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for loving me. It has been so f****** fun. Love you all,” Guardiola said.

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