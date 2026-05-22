England announce FIFA World Cup 2026 squad; Trent, Foden, Palmer dropped by Tuchel

London:

England manager Thomas Tuchel has finalised his squad for the 2026 World Cup, leaving several established names out of the marquee competition. Among the biggest surprises is the exclusion of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with full-back places instead handed to Tino Livramento and Djed Spence. John Stones, despite an injury-disrupted campaign with Manchester City, has been retained in defence alongside Dan Burn.

The omission of Harry Maguire drew immediate attention after the defender publicly expressed disappointment over missing the tournament. Luke Shaw also failed to make the final selection, while midfielders Adam Wharton and Morgan Gibbs-White were left behind despite being part of recent international discussions.

Further forward, Ollie Watkins returns after responding impressively to his earlier omission from an England squad. His run of 10 goals for Aston Villa since that setback helped secure his place alongside captain Harry Kane and Ivan Toney, who earned recognition after strong scoring form in the Saudi Pro League. England will therefore head into the tournament with the same trio of central strikers used at Euro 2024.

Tuchel explains reason behind omissions

Creative players Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Jarrod Bowen did not survive the final cut. Instead, attacking roles have gone to Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze. In midfield, Jordan Henderson and Kobbie Mainoo have been preferred.

“A lot of phone calls over the last three days. A lot of difficult decisions. I'm feeling between relief and excited and ready to go. Once the decisions are made it gives you clarity and I can't wait to be in the plane. I love the tough decisions because they bring in the end clarity, a certain edge,” Tuchel said in the press conference.

“Who do we really trust? Who delivered for us? Who created a culture, especially from September onwards? Who set the standards? Who were the drivers? Who was the leadership group? And we then heavily relied on that because I think the connection has to be there,” the German explained regarding his selection procedure.

Notably, England will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L at the World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

England 2026 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Dan Burn, Nico O'Reilly, Djed Spence, Tino Livramento

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke

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