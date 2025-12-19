'I could have left': Bruno Fernandes opens up on opportunities he got to leave Manchester United Star Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes recently came forward and talked about the various chances he got to leave the club in recent times, but decided to stay just for the love he has for the team.

MANCHESTER:

Star Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes recently came forward and talked about the time when he had the opportunity to leave his current side, Manchester United. It is worth noting that Fernandes is one of the best players in the United squad.

The star midfielder caught all the headlines after he stated that United were looking to sell him in the summer transfer window. However, he made the decision to extend his stay at the club due to the affection that he has for the team.

“When I came to the club, apart from loving being here and loving the club, I think my loyalty was like in the toughest periods I had the club, and I could have left two times,” he told the Rio Ferdinand Presents Podcast.

“The club said, ‘No, we need you.’ And I said, Okay, you gave me something. I will give you something. Obviously, I think the time at the club has not been as I wanted because, obviously, I wanted to lift trophies, and I haven't lift as many as I should and I could,” he added.

Fernandes talked about the contributions he has made for the club

Furthermore, Bruno Fernandes opined that he felt that he had given everything for the club in his time, while not taking away from the contributions from the other players in the squad.

“But at the same time, I think everything I've done for the club in a certain way was still very important and not taking nothing away from other players that were here and everything. I think when we struggled the most, I stayed present to the club, and I think everyone at the club, I hope is aware of that because the chances I had were very good,” Fernandes said.

