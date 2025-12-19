India vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch fifth T20I on TV and streaming? With India set to take on South Africa in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing multi-format series, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcasting details of the upcoming clash.

Ahmedabad :

The stage is set for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing multi-format series between India and South Africa. The two sides will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on December 19. It is worth noting that India currently holds the lead in the series, and the Proteas can only level the series now.

Notably, the first and third T20Is of the series were won by the Indian team, whereas South Africa won the second clash of the series. The two sides were set to take on each other in the fourth T20I of the series.

The sides were set to take on each other at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, but due to low visibility, the game was abandoned, which saw South Africa now unable to clinch the series, as now they hope to level the series.

India vs South Africa Broadcast Details

When is the India vs South Africa 5th T20I match?

India vs South Africa 5th T20I will be played from Friday, December 19.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 5th T20I begin?

India vs South Africa 5th T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs South Africa 5th T20I being played?

India vs South Africa 5th T20I will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 5th T20I on TV in India?

The match between India vs South Africa 5th T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 5th T20I online in India?

Fans watch the India vs South Africa 5th T20I match online on the JioHotstar app and website.

