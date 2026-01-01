'I am recovering well': Roberto Carlos shares health update following heart attack rumours Former Real Madrid and Brazilian footballer Roberto Carlos recently came forward and provided his fans with a health update after reports had spread about his suffering through a heart attack, which saw him being admitted to the hospital.

Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos recently took to social media and provided a health update for his fans. It is worth noting that rumours had been spreading that Carlos had suffered a heart attack and had been admitted to the hospital.

Addressing the rumours, the former Brazilian full-back claimed that there is no cause for concern, and he had been admitted to the hospital for preventive measures. According to the report, he had undergone a medical procedure to have a tube fitted after an MRI scan detected cardiac issues.

"I would like to clarify recent information that has been circulating. I recently underwent a preventative medical procedure, planned in advance with my medical team. The procedure was successful, and I am well. I did not suffer a heart attack,” Carlos posted on Instagram.

"I am recovering well, and looking forward to returning to full fitness and resuming my professional and personal commitments soon. I sincerely thank everyone for the messages of support, care, and concern. I would like to reassure everyone that there is no cause for concern. My heartfelt thanks go to the entire medical team who took care of me,” he added.

