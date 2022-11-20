Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Karim Benzema ruled out for France; joins Pogba, Kante & Nkunku on injury list

Defending World Champions France have been dealt another big injury blow as Karim Benzema has been ruled out with a quadriceps injury. The latest blow sees Benzema join a string of French stars to miss the World Cup with Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Christopher Nkunku already out. While Benzema’s replacement is yet to be announced, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner will be a big miss for the national side ahead of their World Cup opener.

The Ballon d'Or winner, 34, was forced to leave defending champions France's training session early after suffering the injury in training on Saturday.

"Karim Benzema is out of the World Cup," the French football federation (FFF) said.

Benzema was taking part in his first full training session with Les Bleus when he had to come off after feeling some pain in his left thigh.

"After hurting the quadriceps on his left thigh the Real Madrid striker is forced to give up on taking part in the World Cup."

"He went for an MRI scan in a hospital (clinic) in Doha, which unfortunately confirmed a tear," the FFF added.

France coach Didier Deschamps added: "I am extremely sad for Karim who had made this World Cup a major objective. Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us."

Benzema wrote on Instagram: "In my life I have never given up but tonight I have to think about the team, as I have always done, so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group make a good World Cup.

"Thank you for all your messages of support."

ALSO READ I FIFA World Cup 2022: From Dua Lipa to BTS' Jungkook know all details of FIFA WC opening ceremony

Since winning the Ballon d'Or last month, Benzema has played fewer than 30 minutes for Madrid after coming off the bench in a Champions League game against Celtic. Benzema was France's top scorer at the 2014 World Cup but did not play in France's victorious 2018 World Cup campaign. France coach Deschamps recalled him for last year's European Championship, where he was France's top scorer with four goals.

Forward Christopher Nkunku was injured just minutes before the end of the team's previous training session on Tuesday evening and has since been replaced in the squad by Randal Kolo Muani. Deschamps is already missing midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, who helped France win the World Cup four years ago.

Les Bleus are in action against Denmark four days later and before they take on Tunisia on November 30.

Latest Sports News