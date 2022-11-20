Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: From Dua Lipa to BTS' Jungkook know all details of FIFA WC opening ceremony

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set for the grand opening as curtains will be raised for the grand tournament in Qatar. The much-anticipated tournament will kick start with an eye-catching opening ceremony as big names like Dua Lipa and BTS’ Jungkook are set to take the center stage. Ahead of the big opening ceremony here is all you need to know about the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Grand opening ceremonies, with cultural programmes depicting the heritage and culture of host nations and performances by prominent global singers and artists have been a prominent feature of football World Cup opening ceremonies from the past and much of the same is expected of Qatar.

When is the World Cup opening ceremony?

The World Cup opening ceremony will be held at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

It will take place at Al Bayt Stadium, directly before the first game between Qatar and Ecuador at 9:30 PM.

How can I watch the World Cup opening ceremony?

TV channel: In the India, Sports 18 Network will broadcast the ceremony live with coverage starting at 7:30 PM.

Live stream: The proceedings will also be shown on the Jio Cinema App and website.

Who is performing at the World Cup opening ceremony?

A number of artists have been touted to turn up in Qatar, although Dua Lipa has rubbished claims she will be among them. However, Robbie Williams has confirmed his role in the show.

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is expected to perform the World Cup single ‘Light The Sky’ with Jung Kook of K-Pop sensations BTS confirmed.

When will the first match between Qatar vs Ecuador take place?

The first contest of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place at the same venue at 9:30 PM IST.

