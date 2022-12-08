FIFA WC 2022, Brazil vs Croatia QF: Head-to-head, match insights, journey to quarterfinals and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Brazil vs Croatia

Brazil and Croatia are set to face each other on Friday in the first quarterfinal match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Both teams will want to register a victory and seal the semifinal berth.

Before we dive into action, here is all you need to know about the upcoming game:

Head-to-head Details -

Croatia and Brazil have had four encounters against each other so far. Out of the four matches, two were World Cup games and the other two were friendly meetings.

Interestingly, Brazil remained unbeaten in all four meetings.

While the best finish registered at the FIFA World Cup by Croatia was as the finalist in the year 2018, Brazil emerged victorious five times - 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2022.

Brazil vs Croatia Head-To-Head:

Matches won by Brazil - 3

Matches won by Croatia - 0

Matches ended in a draw - 1

Let's look at some valuable insights:

Team Croatia has suffered the loss in four of its five World Cup games against South American sides. The only time that they won was against Argentina (3-0) in 2018. Two of those four defeats have been against Brazil in the years 2006 and 2014.

Seven of Croatia's last eight knockout stage matches in the World Cup and the Euro have gone to extra time. They've advanced from all four such games at the World Cup. In fact, three of them were won via a penalty shootout.

On the other hand, Brazil has all the previous five World Cup knockout stage games against European nations.

Brazil are looking to reach the World Cup semifinal for the ninth time, with only Germany (12) doing so more often.

Let's look at their journeys to the quarterfinals:

Croatia's road to Quarterfinals -

Match 1: Croatia vs Morocco - Draw (1-1)

Croatia vs Morocco - Draw (1-1) Match 2: Croatia vs Canada - Winner (4-1)

Croatia vs Canada - Winner (4-1) Match 3: Croatia vs Belgium - Draw (0-0)

Croatia vs Belgium - Draw (0-0) Round of 16: Croatia vs Japan - Winner on penalties (3-1)

Brazil's road to Quarterfinals -

Match 1: Brazil vs Serbia - Winner (2-0)

Brazil vs Serbia - Winner (2-0) Match 2: Brazil vs Switzerland - Winner (1-0)

Brazil vs Switzerland - Winner (1-0) Match 3: Brazil vs Cameroon - Loser (0-1)

Brazil vs Cameroon - Loser (0-1) Round of 16: Brazil vs South Korea - Winner (4-1)

