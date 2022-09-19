FIFA U-17 World Cup: FIFA President likely to visit India, may call on PM Modi to discuss on Indian football

Follow us on Image Source : GIANNI INFANTINO Gianni Infantino likely to visit India

FIFA U-17 World Cup: As India is set to host the U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is likely to visit India next month. This was confirmed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) during an executive committee meeting on the 19th of September. Infantino may also call Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss the way ahead for Indian football.

Infantino's visit, if it takes place, will coincide with the final leg of the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup, which is to be held in the country from October 11 to 30.

"At the start of the meeting, the members were informed that the FIFA President Mr Gianni Infantino may travel to India in the last week of October, to call upon Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to discuss the way forward for Indian football," the AIFF said in a statement issued after the executive committee meeting.

"(AIFF) President briefed the executive committee on the deliberations that took place with the FIFA president and also the possibility of him meeting our Prime Minister which would be updated once it's scheduled. That would be an important day once the FIFA president meets our honourable Prime Minister. They would be making some announcements which would be path-breaking," AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said.

This was the second executive committee meeting of the new dispensation headed by president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Prabhakaran.

Former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Chaubey became the new AIFF president after drubbing former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in the polls decided by 34 members of the electoral college made up of state association representatives. Chaubey, a Bharatiya Janta Party leader from West Bengal, thus became the first former India player to be elected as the head of the country football's governing body.

