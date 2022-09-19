SA20 Auction: Paarl Royals rope in Shamsi and Ngidi, Durban SG buys Klaasen and Pretorius

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Paarl Royals rope in Shamsi and Ngidi.

SA20 Auction: SA20 League's franchise Paarl Royals has signed South Africa's star spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi in the SA20 Auction held on September 19. While the Durban SG side has purchased wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen and all-rounder Dwayne Pretorius in the auction. The Royals have roped in Shamsi at R4.3M whereas they will get Ngidi's services for R3.4M. Klaasen and Pretorius have been purchased at R4.5m and R4.1m, respectively.

Notably, fast bowler Marco Jansen has been roped in by Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R6.1m. MI Cape Town has also brought a South African star in the form of Rassie van der Dussen. The right-handed batter van der Dussen is sold for R3.9m.

The auction was started at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa on September 19. 533 players in total are under the hammer in the auction and each team can sign up to 17 players, and up to seven can be foreign signings. Every team was allowed to sign up to five players ahead of the mega auction.

Following are the pre-auction signings of the teams:

MI Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis

Paarl Royals - Jos Buttler, David Miller, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch

RPSG Durban franchise - Jason Holder, Quinton de Kock, Reece Topley, Kyle Mayers, Prenelan Subrayan

Pretoria Capitals - Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius

Johannesburg Super Kings - Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd

Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman

SA20 is a six-team event which will take place in 2023. Each team will be playing against each other twice and there will be 33 matches in the tournament.

