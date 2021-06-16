Euro 2020: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo appears angry with Portugal teammate Jota in tunnel

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cristiano Ronaldo quickly realised that camera is focussing on him and decided to calm his demeanour but not before nodding his head in disappointment.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a smooth day at the office when Portugal's opening Euro 2020 match saw the defending champions outplay host Hungary 3-0 in Budapest on Tuesday night. Ronaldo capped off the day with two goals to his name with one coming from the spot while the second came deep in the injury time.

The scoreline did reflect harshly on the Hungarians, who defended with all their might and didn't allow many openings to the Portuguese in the first half. This did appear to get on team's captain Ronaldo, who seemed to be angry with teammate Diogo Jota in the tunnel leading to the ground just before the beginning of the second half.

It is worth pointing out that Ronaldo was left frustrated by the Liverpool winger in the first half when on the counter Jota decided to go for the shot from a tight angle instead of squaring the ball to un unmarked Juve star on his left. Ronaldo could be seen shouting in frustration on not receiving the pass for an open chance. Watch the video below: