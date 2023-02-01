Follow us on Image Source : GETTY EFL Cup: Newcastle reach first LC final in 47 years, register 2-1 win over Southampton to set Wembley date

Newcastle United have reached their first League Cup (EFL Cup) final in 47 years after they beat Southampton at St. James’ Park by 2-1. A brace from Sean Longstaff was enough for the home side to register an aggregate win of 3-1, having beaten the opposition 1-0 in the first leg at the St. Mary’s Stadium last week. Newcastle will now most likely face Manchester United in the final, who lead Nottingham Forrest 3-0 from the first leg and are in action on Wednesday evening.

Newcastle set for Wembley date

Leading 1-0 from the first leg of their semi-final at St Mary's, Sean Longstaff was the unlikely hero as he notched an early double to extend the Magpies' lead and set them firmly on course for their first major final since the 1999 FA Cup, their first trip to the new Wembley, and their first League Cup final since 1976.

Che Adams then hit a beauty from outside the box to give Southampton some hope just before the half-hour mark, but they failed to build on that as Newcastle saw out a 2-1 win on a night of jubilant celebration at St James' Park. The only slight blot was a late red card for Bruno Guimaraes, who will now be banned for three games, after an awful late challenge on Samuel Edozie.

Crucially, though, he will not miss the final, where Manchester United or Nottingham Forest will be standing in the way of Newcastle's first silverware since 1969. Although it will likely be the former as they lead 3-0 going into the second leg of their semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Trippier runs the show

Any nerves Newcastle may have been feeling were rapidly dispelled by an electric start and fine early goal. Kieran Trippier had the ball down the right and shifted it inside to Longstaff, who ended a run of 54 appearances without a home goal as he took a touch and then finished past Gavin Bazunu.

And just like London buses it was a rapid second for the midfielder. It was another superb team move as Joelinton and Joe Willock combined down the left, before Miguel Almiron's cut back into space found the run of Longstaff to slam in.

