Cristiano Ronaldo to defend himself against improper conduct charge by English Football Association

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ronaldo

Highlights Ronaldo had been charged with a breach of Rule E3

The case will be determined by an FA hearing

United manager said he is committed to helping the 37-year-old

Star player Cristiano Ronaldo is set to defend himself against an improper conduct charge brought by the English Football Association. He was charged following an incident with a fan after a game against Everton in April.

According to footage caught on camera, Ronaldo is seen knocking a phone out of the hand of a supporter as he made his way to the locker room following United's 1-0 loss.

He was later cautioned by police and last month the FA confirmed that the Portugal international had been charged with a breach of Rule E3.

What is Rule E3?

Rule E3 relates to the general behaviour of participants, stating they must not bring the game into disrepute “or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

“We spoke about that," United manager Erik ten Hag said Wednesday. "He will not accept it.”

The case will be determined by an FA hearing.

Ronaldo returned to Goodison Park for the first time since the incident in United's 2-1 victory on Saturday.

With speculation about Ronaldo's long-term future, ten Hag said he is committed to helping the 37-year-old great rediscover his finest form.

“I want to support him as good as possible,” ten Hag said. “So we have a certain demand on players, what we expect from him in certain positions on the pitch, and what I do, as with other players, is I want to get the best out of them.

Also Read: Olympian Kamalpreet Kaur banned for three years for using prohibited substance

“He is getting in better shape now and I am happy with that, so he can contribute more to the squad and I'm sure he will do.”

Ten Hag added Ronaldo's physical condition has been an issue this season.

“In the start, it was definitely the case," ten Hag said, "and it's proven once again no one can miss pre-season.”

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News