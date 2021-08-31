Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt message for Sir Alex Ferguson after joining Manchester United

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo with Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United on Tuesday signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with an obligation to extend for a further year.

When Ronaldo left Juventus it was speculated that he would be heading to Manchester City. But the whole situation changed in the last moment when United re-signed the five-time Ballon d'or winner.

After his Manchester United move was confirmed, Ronaldo posted an heartfelt message on his social media account and dedicated his move to former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.

“I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!

“My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils. History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word! I’m right here! I’m back where I belong! Let’s make it happen once again! PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you…”

A fee of 15 million euros will be paid to Juventus over five years. That could be increased by 8 million euros depending on “specific performance objectives" the 36-year-old Portuguese forward achieves.

In his United career, Ronaldo won the English Premier Leagues three times but the club hasn't won the title since 2013.