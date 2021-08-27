'Welcome home': Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have announced that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo. The English club on Friday confirmed the transfer of the Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination.

Ronaldo had told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club, coach Massimiliano Allegri said. The five-time world player of the year has returned to United, his club from 2003-09. In his first spell for United, Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," stated United in a statement.

"Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester."

United had confirmed its interest in signing the 36-year-old Ronaldo soon after Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said the star forward wanted to leave after three years.

"We’ve always had a good communication,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday. “He knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows that we’re here."

Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo at United, said he was "a legend of this club."

“He is the greatest player of all time, if you ask me,” Solskjaer said. “Such a tremendous human being as well. Let's see what happens with Cristiano. Everyone who's played with him, I think, has a soft spot for him."