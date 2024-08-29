Champions League 2024-25 Draw revealed: Real Madrid to face Liverpool, AC Milan in new UCL format

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon during the Champions League draw event in Monaco on August 29, 2024

Liverpool will be hosting Real Madrid at their iconic Anfield in one of the biggest matches of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. The draw for the next season was revealed in an event in Monaco on Thursday where Europe's top 36 teams learnt their opponents for the league phase which has been completely revamped.

Liverpool are also drawn against their European rivals AC Milan in a mouth-watering away fixture at San Siro. Real Madrid will host Borussia Dortmund at Santiago Bernabeu in their other Pot 1 opponent. Carlos Ancelotti's men will take on Liverpool (A), AC Milan (H), Borussia Dortmund (H), Atalanta (A), Lille (A), Brest (A), Salzburg (H) and Stuttgart (H).

Each team will be facing eight opponents in the league phases (four at home and four away fixtures). The top 8 teams with the most points will directly qualify for the round of 16 while the teams finishing from the 9th to 24th position will face each other in the playoffs (home and away fixtures) to fill in the remaining 8 sports in the round of 16.

Champions League 2024-25 Draw

Real Madrid Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund (H), Liverpool (A), AC Milan (H), Atalanta (A), RB Salzburg (H), Lille (A), Stuttgart (H), Brest (A).

AC Milan Fixtures: Liverpool (H), Real Madrid (A), Club Brugge (H), Leverkusen (A), Red Star (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), Girona (H), Slovan Bratislava (A).

Liverpool Fixtures: Real Madrid (H), RB Leipzig (A), Leverkusen (H), AC Milan (A), Lille (H), PSV Eindhoven (A), Bologna (H), Girona (A).

Bayern Munich Fixtures: PSG (H), Barcelona (A), Benfica (H), Shakhtar Donetsk (A), Dinamo Zagreb (H), Feyenoord (A), Slovan Bratislava (H), Aston Villa (A).

Barcelona Fixtures: Bayern Munich (H), Borussia Dortmund (A), Atalanta (H), Benfica (A), Young Boys (H), Red Star (A), Brest (H), Monaco (A).

Manchester City Fixtures: Inter Milan (H), PSG (A), Club Brugge (H), Juventus (A), Feyenoord (H), Sporting CP (A), Sparta Prague (H), Slovan Bratislava (A).

Arsenal Fixtures: PSG (H), Inter Milan (A), Shakhtar Donetsk (H), Atalanta (A), Dinamo Zagreb (H), Sporting CP (A), Monaco (H), Girona (A).

PSG Fixtures: Man City (H), Bayern Munich (A), Atletico Madrid (H), Arsenal (A), PSV Eindhoven (H), RB Salzburg (A), Girona (H), Stuttgart (A).