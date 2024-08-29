Champions League 2024-25 Draw Live: When and where to watch UCL draw, fixtures, groups on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY UEFA Champions League draw will take place on August 29

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw will take place on Thursday, August 29 with the top 36 teams from Europe waiting to learn their opponents for the biggest football tournament in the world. The upcoming edition will witness a complete overhaul to its format with the traditional group stages scrapped out.

All teams are drawn into four pots but unlike the previous season, there will be no group stages for the 2024-25 edition. Each team will play eight league phase matches against eight different teams (four at home and four away fixtures).

The top eight teams from the league stages will qualify for the round of 16 while the teams finishing from the 9th to 24th will feature in the playoffs to decide the next eight teams. Teams finishing from 25th to 36th will not play in the Europa League this season.

Champions League Draw live streaming and telecast

When is the Champions League draw starting?

The Champions League draw is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 29.

At what time does the Champions League draw begin?

The UEFA Champions League draw will begin at 09:30 PM IST, 6:00 PM Local Time (Monaco).​

Champions League draw venue

The UEFA Champions League draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in the Principality of Monaco.

Where can you watch the Champions League draw live on TV?

Indian football fans can enjoy the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League draw on Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Where can you watch the Champions League draw online in India?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Champions League draw on the SonyLiv application and website.

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Teams and Draw Pots

Pot 1: Real Madrid (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), Bayern München (GER), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Liverpool (ENG), Inter (ITA), Dortmund (GER), Leipzig (GER), Barcelona (ESP).

Pot 2: Leverkusen (GER), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Atalanta (ITA), Juventus (ITA), Benfica (POR), Arsenal (ENG), Club Brugge (BEL), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), AC Milan (ITA).

Pot 3: Feyenoord (NED), Sporting CP (POR), PSV Eindhoven (NED), GNK Dinamo (CRO), Salzburg (AUT), Lille (FRA), Crvena Zvezda (SRB), Young Boys (SUI), Celtic (SCO).

Pot 4: Slovan Bratislava (SVK), Monaco (FRA), Sparta Praha (CZE), Aston Villa (ENG), Bologna (ITA), Girona (ESP), Stuttgart (GER), Sturm Graz (AUT), Brest (FRA).