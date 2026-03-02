Bruno Fernandes joins Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs in legendary list after win against Crystal Palace

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United continued their brilliant run of form in the ongoing Premier League season. The fans are enjoying life under interim coach Michael Carrick. Having won six matches out of seven and yet to lose a game, Carrick recently led Manchester United to a 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace.

It is worth noting that Crystal Palace took an early lead in the clash, but Manchester United equalised through a penalty by Bruno Fernandes, and the star midfielder followed it up by providing an assist to Benjamin Sesko, who scored the winner to hand United another three points.

Providing the assist, Fernandes joined former Manchester United stars Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs and became only the third player in the club’s history to score 100 goals and provide 100 assists.

Notably, Giggs scored 168 goals and provided 274 assists for the club. On the other hand, Wayne Rooney scored 253 goals and provided 142 assists for the club. Now, Bruno Fernandes joins the list with 105 goals and 100 assists for the club.

Michael Carrick reflected on the win against Palace

After the stellar victory, Manchester United coach Michael Carrick took centre stage and heaped praise on his side for showing character and putting in a good show against Crystal Palace.

"Absolutely delighted for Ben. It's certainly not been a headache, it's not been a big drama. He's had a huge impact, and he's making big improvements. A little bit is getting used to what it is like to be here and the feelings and what it means to play. Things that we can take for granted at times,” Carrick was quoted as saying by BeIN Sports

"He's desperate to do well, he works so hard, he's an absolute pleasure to work with. Today, he started, and it was an absolutely fantastic goal. He's bringing an awful lot,” he added.

