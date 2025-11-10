‘Best version of myself’: Erling Haaland opens up after stellar performance against Liverpool Manchester City striker Erling Haaland took centre stage and talked about his performance against Liverpool after his side breezed past the defending champions, defeating them 3-0 in the Premier League fixture on Sunday.

MANCHESTER:

Premier League side Manchester City breezed past arch-rivals Liverpool in the league on November 9. The two sides locked horns at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, and where fans were expecting a close encounter between the two sides, City went on to completely dominate the defending champions.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring for City in the 29th minute. Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku scored the other two goals as City won the game 3-0. After the win, Haaland took centre stage and opined that he is in the form of his life.

"I feel this is the best version of myself - I’ve never felt better than now. To keep sharp, I keep my mind in the right place, recover well, do the right things at home, eat the right things, connect when I have to on the pitch and when I am at home, relax as much as possible to stay balanced and in the zone,” Haaland told the media after the game.

It is worth noting that so far, Haaland has scored 13 goals in 10 Premier League matches and is one of the most in-form players in the world currently. He will aim to keep up the form and reclaim the league title for his side as well.

Haaland heaped praise on Liverpool before the game

Notably, Haaland was all praise for defending champions Liverpool before their clash against City. He opined that the side does not have many weaknesses and branded them as one of the favourites for the title.

"I think they are a really solid team - they are Premier League champions - so they are a fantastic team, and they have got so many good players. I don’t think they have many weaknesses - they've had their struggles here and there - but they are such a good and complete side and that makes them one of the favourites to win the Premier League again,” Haaland had said.

