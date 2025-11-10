Former Bangladesh skipper Faruque Ahmed hospitalised following cardiac arrest Former Bangladesh cricketer Faruque Ahmed was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, November 9. He is currently being kept under observation at a Dhaka hospital in the CCU.

New Delhi:

Former Bangladesh cricketer Faruque Ahmed was taken to a hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The former cricketer was taken to a Dhaka hospital on Sunday, November 10. It is worth noting that Faruque is also the current Bangladesh Cricket Board's vice-president.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the 59-year-old started to experience severe chest pain around noon and was rushed to the hospital on the spot. The doctors went on to perform an angiogram and found a blockage in one of his arteries.

Furthermore, a stent was later inserted in the evening, and he has been kept under observation in the CCU ever since. "He was feeling unwell since last night. This afternoon, he was taken to hospital. After an angiogram, a blockage was found in his heart, and doctors inserted a ring in the evening. Now he is in the CCU," a BCB official told Daily Sun.

Faruque Ahmed’s career for Bangladesh

It is worth noting that as a player, Faruque Ahmed represented Bangladesh from 1984 to 1999, where he served as the captain during his playing days. Furthermore, after his retirement, he served twice as a national selector.

He played a total of 7 ODIs for Bangladesh, where he scored 105 runs with a high score of 57. He maintained an average of 15 runs and remains an important figure in the history of Bangladesh Cricket.

He was also the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) president on an interim basis in August 2024 after Nazmul Hassan resigned. Ahmed held the post for nine months before being replaced by the current BCB president, Aminul Islam Bulbul. He had joined the BCB after being elected by Aminul in the club category in October 2024 and later was elected as the vice-president.

