Mohammad Kaif backs ace batter to lead Rajasthan Royals if Sanju Samson trade deal goes through

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently came forward and backed ace Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to lead the side in the forthcoming editions of the IPL (Indian Premier League) after there were reports of ace batter Sanju Samson’s exit from the franchise.

Speaking of Jaiswal’s potential to lead Royals in the tournament, Kaif opined that the star opener has more international experience than Riyan Parag, who was seen leading the side often in the IPL 2025. Kaif opined that Jaiswal can handle pressure and would come good for the inaugural champions.

“See, Riyan Parag has been playing for a few years, but Jaiswal has the international experience (to lead the side). You can’t write off that. In my opinion, he should be the captain. It’s because wherever he goes around the world, he’s scoring runs,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"His [Jaiswal] bad luck is that he’s not been able to play in T20Is and ODIs for India. He’s ready, but there are, of course, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill. So, he’ll have to wait. But he has done everything with the bat. Jaiswal has more experience under pressure in terms of international exposure. Even if they make Parag, they should give him time,” he added.

Kaif also talked about Rahul Dravid’s departure

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals will also be under new management for the IPL 2026. Rahul Dravid, who was the head coach of the side for the IPL 2025, left only after a season in charge after the side failed to put in good performances throughout the season. Speaking on the same, Kaif opined that Royals will not find a better coach than Dravid.

“Dravid's leaving is a big loss for the Rajasthan Royals because wins and losses happen. You can’t play well every year. Talking about Rahul Dravid, he guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup a few months back. He did exceptionally well with Rohit Sharma… He has made himself with time. Dravid has an old-style coaching, and that’s why he could work with Rohit Sharma,” Kaif said.

