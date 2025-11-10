5 players Chennai Super Kings could release ahead of IPL 2026 With the IPL (Indian Premier League) retention date rapidly approaching, let us have a look at five potential players that five-time champions Chennai Super Kings could release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League), with the 19th edition of the tournament on the horizon, and the 10 franchises have started to discuss the players that they could release and retain for the upcoming season.

One of the sides that could undergo a major shake-up would be five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The joint-most successful side in the tournament failed to put in a good performance in the IPL 2025, finishing in 10th place in the standings.

Finishing last, the side will look to release some of their players ahead of the new season of the tournament. Let us have a look at five players that Chennai Super Kings could release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Ravindra Jadeja

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has captured all the headlines as of late. According to reports, Jadeja could be heading to Rajasthan Royals in a trade deal that would see Sanju Samson arrive in Chennai. Jadeja has been an integral part of CSK over the years, and his potential release could leave a big hole in the side.

Sam Curran

Star England all-rounder Sam Curran could be another star who could be released by Chennai ahead of the IPL 2026. Curran is reported to be a part of the trade deal with Jadeja that would see Sanju Samson arrive at Chennai Super Kings.

Rahul Tripathi

Batter Rahul Tripathi could be another name that Chennai Super Kings could release ahead of the IPL 2026. Bought in for Rs 3.4 crore, Tripathi played five games for CSK in the IPL 2025, where he only managed 55 runs, and his subpar show could result in his release as well.

Vijay Shankar

Bought for Rs 1.2 crore, 34-year-old batter Vijay Shankar could be another name that Chennai Super Kings could release ahead of the IPL 2026. Looking to bring in exciting talent and new names, CSK could look to shake up their squad, and Shankar could potentially not be a part of the side’s immediate plans.

Shreyas Gopal

Bought for Rs 30 lakh, Shreyas Gopal could be a player that Chennai Super Kings could release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Gopal did not feature for the side in the 2025 edition, and with no place in the side, he could face the axe as well.

Also Read: