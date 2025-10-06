'Best in the world': Rafael Nadal heaps praise on Real Madrid star following stellar goalscoring form Tennis legend Rafael Nadal recently came forward and heaped massive praise on ace Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe for his consistent goalscoring in the ongoing season, and also talked about the side's manager Xabi Alonso.

Madrid (Spain):

There is no doubt that ace Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is in sublime form currently. The star forward cannot stop scoring for Los Blancos and already is one of the leading goal scorers in Europe’s top five leagues this season, alongside Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

He was also among the goal scorers in Real Madrid’s most recent win over Villarreal in La Liga, and lifelong Real Madrid fan and tennis legend Rafael Nadal was in the audience watching the game for Real Madrid. After the clash, he came forward and heaped praise on Mbappe, hailing him as one of the best players in the world.

“When Kylian was signed, we knew what we were getting. Kylian was signed, believing he was the best in the world, and he’s having a great start to the season, proving it wasn’t a mistake to think he was the best in the world. He’s going to fight to be that, I’m convinced, and he’ll do so with a great team behind him. I’m especially excited that he’s succeeding like this because I know how excited he was too,” Nadal told Real Madrid TV.

Nadal also talked about Xabi Alonso and his future with the club

Furthermore, Nadal also talked about Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, and credited him for the good start that the side is having, with some minor bumps in the way.

“Xabi is here, he knows the club well, he’s young, with a spectacular resume in Germany. He’s started the season and won every match except one. He missed the derby, and it was too big a blow, but it feels like the world is ending. The reality is that I was fully prepared, and Real Madrid will fight for everything,” Nadal said.