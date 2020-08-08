Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Champions League Live Streaming in India: Watch FCB vs CHE live football match online

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Champions League Live Streaming in India: Bayern will be without Kingsley Coman due to a muscle injury, and coach Hansi Flick will choose between Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho to replace the winger. The German champion's last competitive match was on July 4, the 4-2 cup final victory over Leverkusen, leaving Flick conscious of Chelsea arriving in Munich with much greater match sharpness after playing in the FA Cup final a week ago, losing to Arsenal. Chelsea secured Champions League qualification only on the final day of the English Premier League by finishing fourth. Now the London club has an extensive injury list which includes Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Pedro, Willian, N’Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Here are the details of when and where to watch FCB v CHE live football match online and on television.

Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Streaming

When is the Champions League round-of-16 match Bayern Munich vs Chelsea?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Bayern Munich vs Chelsea will take place on Sunday, August 8.

What are the timings of Champions League round-of-16 match Bayern Munich vs Chelsea?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Bayern Munich vs Chelsea will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League round-of-16 match Bayern Munich vs Chelsea being played?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Bayern Munich vs Chelsea will be played at the Allianz Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Champions League round-of-16 match Bayern Munich vs Chelsea?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Bayern Munich vs Chelsea will broadcast on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD.

Where can you live stream the Champions League round-of-16 match Bayern Munich vs Chelsea?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Bayern Munich vs Chelsea will live stream on SonyLIV.

