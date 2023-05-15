Barcelona win 27th La Liga title, first since Lionel Messi's infamous exit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Barcelona win La Liga

Barcelona secured their 27th La Liga title with a 4-2 triumph over rivals Espanyol on Sunday night, May 14. This was their first league title since Lionel Messi's highlighted exit at Camp Nou. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to shine in Barcelona's title win at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat.

The Catalan giants were leading 1-0 in the 11th minute with Lewandowski converting Alejandro Balde's cross from left-wing into the back of the net. Balde then bagged one for himself in the 20th minute with the star midfielder Pedri producing an assist to make it a 2-0 lead. Lewandowski killed the game with five minutes to half-time with his 21st league goal of the season. Brazilian winger Raphina created a chance from the right and delivered the ball into the box where Lewandowski smashed it with a strong left-footed goal.

The second half also produced three more goals with Jules Kounde making it 4-0 for the traveling side with a thumping header in the 53rd minute. The Frenchman was provided a low cross close to the post by Frenkie de Jong and the former converted it into his first goal of the season. Barcelona continued to dominate the game in the second half but Espanyol managed to add two goals as well.

Spanish forward Javi Puado pulled one back for the hosts in the 73rd minute and Joselu struck late in the extra time as a consolation goal for Espanyol. Three points ensured Barcelona a league title, their first major trophy under head coach Xavi, who revealed it as a magnificent feeling and said that it's a result of their hard work and sacrifice over the last 10 months.

“Magnificent feeling. A job well done. This started in July. 10 months of work, sacrifice. The fans, and the club, deserve it. It gives us stability and security that things are being done well. We have sealed La Liga with a fantastic game. We have been brilliant. The team has relaxed at the end and they have shown pride. We have won La Liga in a derby, which is not normal,” Xavi said after the game.

Barcelona are leading the table with 85 points from 34 games with the help of 27 wins and have a 14-point lead over last season's winners Real Madrid.

Latest Sports News