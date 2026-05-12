Arsenal dealt with major blow, Ben White to miss Champions League final and potentially World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

Arsenal have been dealt another blow as right-back Ben White will be missing the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain due to the knee injury he picked up during the Premier League clash against West Ham on Sunday. White walked off the field after clashing with Crysensio Summerville and was subbed out after 28 minutes, with Martin Zubimendi coming in.

A report in The Athletic stated that the full severity of White's injury is being evaluated, but early assessments note that he has a right knee ligament injury, pointing to MCL damage. He is set to miss the remainder of the season. Moreover, White is also in doubt for the FIFA World Cup 2026. "Our medical team are now managing Ben's recovery and rehabilitation programme," Arsenal said in a statement. It said the aim was for White to be ready for the start of its preseason preparations.

Issues for Arsenal double up

White's injury leaves Arsenal with more issues. They are already without right-back Jurrien Timber, who has not played for nearly two months after picking up an injury on March 14 in the clash against Everton.

In Timber's absence, White had put his hand up, re-establishing himself as a key right-back. He started in 10 of the last 12 matches in all competitions and was pretty much impressive during Arsenal's win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semifinal.

Arsenal look towards Mosquera

Arsenal now look towards Cristhian Mosquera for the right-back slot. He is a centre-back but will have to play the right role. He has shown his worth for the club with his impressive performances. He was roped in for just £13m, but has already been worth more than that.

One of the toughest jobs for Mosquera would be to contain the high-flying winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has broken defences like anything recently. The Champions League final will take place on May 30 in Budapest.

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