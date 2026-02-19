Arsenal activate SOS mode after 2-2 draw vs Wolves, Premier League shapes for dramatic end

London:

Arsenal were the hot favourites to win the Premier League 2025-26 season. Once enjoying a nine-point lead at the top of the table, their advantage has now shrunk to five, following a 2-2 draw against Wolves on Wednesday. With that, for the first time this season, the title race is no longer in their control. If Manchester City win all their remaining 12 matches in the league, the Pep Guardiola side could reclaim the crown. However, en route to the title day, they will be hosting Arsenal at home in the Etihad Arena, which could define the current season.

Arsenal’s form, in the meantime, is currently under the scanner. They have dropped seven points in their last five matches, which include a defeat to Manchester United and two draws against Brentford and Wolves. They haven’t been clinical as of late and that could hurt the Gunners in the long run.

Notably, Wolves have suffered in their last nine league games and are at the bottom of the table and heading towards relegation. Yet, they showed much composure, despite being 2-0 down at home as Hugi Beuno pulled one back in the 61st minute, before Tom Edozie equalised in the dying minutes of the match.

Mikel Arteta is open to criticism

Arsenal have since activated the SOS as they now need to win all their remaining 11 matches in to end their 22-year wait to become Premier League champions again. Meanwhile, after the draw, head coach Mikel Arteta reflected on the poor showing, stating that the team needs to take the criticism on their chin.

"Any opinion you have to take it on the chin. Any bullet, take it, because we didn't perform at the level required. Anything anyone says can be right because we didn't do what we had to do. The way to do it is on the pitch on Sunday [against Spurs],” Arteta said as quoted by the BBC.

Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures include crucial London derbies against Tottenham and Chelsea. However, like yesteryears, they have started to show worrying signs of faltering at a decisive stage of the season.