Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Two coronavirus positives found in second round of Premier League testing

The English Premier League says two people from two clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 in the second round of testing.

The league did not name the pair or the clubs, or say if they were players or staff.

The league tested 996 players and club staff on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

In the first round of tests of 748 people, there were six positives from three clubs. All are in seven days of self-isolation.

In the second round, the number of tests available to each club was increased from 40 to 50.

More to follow...

