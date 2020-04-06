Manchester United choose not to furlough staff, Liverpool reverse decision and apologise to fans

Image Source : TWITTER (@LFC) Liverpool FC

Following the footsteps of Manchester City, Manchester United opted against using the government's furloughing scheme to protect its employees amid the coronavirus pandemic that the world is battling against. Meanwhile, Liverpool, who had initially considered the scheme, have reversed the decision and have also apologised to their fans.

In an e-mail to those affected due to the pandemic, chief executive Ed Woodward assured that all 900 full-time staff members of Manchester United will be paid as usual along with flexibility on any care responsibilities during these tough days. Meanwhile, those unable to work from home or have a lessened workload were encouraged to help the NHS. The club also added that goodwill payments will be continued to be made.

Meanwhile, Liverpool had opted for the scheme to pay around 200 staff members who were affected owing to the pandemic.

In an open letter to fans, CEO Peter Moore wrote: "We have consulted with a range of key stakeholders as part of a process aimed at achieving the best possible outcome for all concerned.

"A range of possible scenarios were considered, including but not restricted to: applying to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme which pays 80 per cent of salary and guaranteeing the 20 per cent payment; applying to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme with a guarantee to reimburse monies received at a later date and, thirdly, finding an alternative means to cover our furlough costs.

"It is as a direct result of this extensive consultation and our own internal deliberations at various levels throughout the Club that we have opted to find alternative means despite our eligibility to apply for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

"We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week to announce that we intended to apply to the Coronavirus Retention Scheme and furlough staff due to the suspension of the Premier League football calendar, and are truly sorry for that.

"Our intentions were, and still are, to ensure the entire workforce is given as much protection as possible from redundancy and/or loss of earnings during this unprecedented period.

"We are therefore committed to finding alternative ways to operate while there are no football matches being played that ensures we are not applying for the government relief scheme."