Juventus star Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus star footballer Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend Oriana have been tested positive for coronavirus. He became the third Juventus player to be tested positive after Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani.

Argentine forward Dybala took to Twitter to share the news, he wrote: "Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that we have just received the results of the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I tested positive. Fortunately, we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages and greetings to all."

Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto Oriana como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/g1X1Qtx2S3 — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

"Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic," Juventus FC said in an official statement.

Earlier, defending Serie A champions confirmed the news on Tuesday and said that the Matuidi is in voluntary isolation since March 11.

"Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The player, as of Wednesday, March 11, has been in home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic," Juventus FC said in an official statement.