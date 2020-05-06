Juventus confirm Paulo Dybala tests negative for coronavirus

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Juventus forward Paulo Dybala

Juventus has announced that forward Paulo Dybala has recovered from the new coronavirus.

Juventus issued a brief statement Wednesday saying that Dybala’s two latest tests came back negative for COVID-19. The club says Dybala has “therefore recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime.”

Dybala even took to Twitter to write, "Many people talked in the past weeks ... but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care!"

Many people talked in the past weeks ... but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care! ♥️ — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) May 6, 2020

It was reported last week that Dybala was still positive for the disease after several weeks of tests.

Juventus and most of the other Serie A clubs are resuming training this week on an individual basis before full team training restarts on May 18.

