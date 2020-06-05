Image Source : GETTY IMAGES It's a bit like at amateur level: Thomas Muller on playing in empty stands

Bayern Munich footballer Thomas Muller has revealed he might not have signed a contract extension under former manager Niko Kovac, who was sacked in November last year.

Muller was restricted to a bit-part role under Kovac and he revealed things wouldn't be the same had the Croatian been at helm for longer duration than he eventually did.

Muller was restored in the playing XI by Hansi Fleck, who was Kovac's assistant coach and took up the manager's job after his sacking.

"Ten months ago, the situation was quite different. Who knows if we would have extended my contract to 2023 then. In the footballing business, but also in everyday life, there are often only subtle differences between different decisions," Muller was quoted as saying by the official Bayern website.

The Bavarian giants have opened up a seven points gap over second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga after it became the first European football league to resume matches in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

While football is up and running in the country, fans have been keeping an eye on their teams from the safety blanket of their homes. Muller stated playing in empty stadiums feels a bit like 'amateur level' but also conceded the situation is better than having no football.

"You just miss the reactions of the crowd, especially during goal celebrations. The pre-match routines are also completely different. It's a bit like at amateur level: You just walk onto the pitch without any big fuss and the referee blows for kick-off," Muller said.

"It's a funny feeling when you're used to playing in front of over 70,000 people in every home game. The only positive thing about the whole thing is that we can communicate a little better on the field now.

"Of course, it's not the situation we'd like, but it's better than not playing at all."

