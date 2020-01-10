I-League: Real Kashmir play out 1-1 draw with Punjab FC

Image Source : PTI Real Kashmir held Punjab FC to a 1-1 draw in the I-League match early on Friday.

Hosts Real Kashmir played out a 1-1 draw with former champions Punjab FC in an I-League match here on Friday.

The visiting Punjab FC team took the lead when Makan Chote found the back of the net in the 21st minute.

Trailing for a substantial period of the game, the home team, playing in front of a partisan crowd, scored the equaliser through Gnohere Krizo's strike in 62nd minute at the TRC Turf Ground.

Krizo's equaliser meant the hosts returned with a point.

David Robertson made three changes in the Real Kashmir starting lineup which lost 0-2 to Mohun Bagan in their last match. Altamash Sayed, Chesterpaul Lyngdoh and Gnohere Krizo replaced Farhan Ganie, Subhash Singh and Aaron Katebe.

Yan Law, on the other hand, made two changes in the Punjab FC lineup. Thoiba Singh and Girik Khosla replaced Munmun Lugun and Aser Dipanda.