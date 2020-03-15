FACT CHECK! Did Cristiano Ronaldo turn his chain of hotels into hospitals for free coronavirus treatment?

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Cristiano Ronaldo

Amid rise on coronavirus concerns with Europe being the worst affected, reports have emerged that Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has transformed his chain of hotels into hospitals for free treatment of those affected by the virus.

Both the Juventus website and Marca newspaper reported the news with the latter adding that the hotels will be converted into makeshift hospitals to fight against the global pandemic. No charges will be taken from the patients but the doctors and the nurses will be paid.

However, football journalist Kristof Terreur has called the news as fake and that Marca had taken down the story post the revelation.

"Reported as fake in Portugal, in the meantime deleted by Marca (who made it a viral story)," he tweeted.

Reported as fake in Portugal, in the meantime deleted by Marca (who made it a viral story). https://t.co/Iq7QAkDImD — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) March 15, 2020

Expressing his concern over the spread of coronavirus, Ronaldo had earlier tweeted, “The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us. I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world."