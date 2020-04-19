Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Beckham picks his choice between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Football veteran David Beckham has picked his choice between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Beckham, who played most of his career with Ronaldo's former clubs - Manchester United and Real Madrid, chose Messi over the Portuguese.

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo is one of the best in the sports world with the two-star sharing 11 Ballon d’Ors between them. Messi has won the coveted trophy six times, while Ronaldo grabbed it five times in his career.

“He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him,” Beckham told Argentine outlet Telam.

“He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest.”

Beckham was one of the best midfielders of his time and won the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga - among a host of honours. However, he didn't win a Ballon d'Or in his career but was runner-up in 1999.

Beckham also recalled an incident playing against Messi in the Champions League clash. Beckham, who played for French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the business end of the career, clashed with Messi in the quarterfinals of UEFA Champions League in 2012/13.

The tie ended in 3-3 draw, but Barcelona went through to next round on away goal advantage. It was Messi who changed the match in Barcelona's favour in the second leg at Camp Nou.

“We were leading before Messi came in, and once he came in, Barcelona scored,” Beckham added.

“Although I enjoyed playing at that level at my age, I do not like to lose. Our team played well. In both matches, we did things we should be proud of.

“We didn't lose against Barcelona, and that is something that should motivate us,” he concluded.

