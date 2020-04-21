Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AC Milan eyeing fresh bid for Brazil forward Everton

AC Milan have renewed their interest in Gremio and Brazil international forward Everton.

But the Italian Serie A giants face competition from Premier League side Everton and Germany's Borussia Dortmund for the winger, according to the Globo Esporte news service, writes Xinhua news agency.

Everton is tied to Gremio until 2023 and is understood to have a 120 million-euro buyout clause in his contract.

Milan made a failed 30 million-euro bid for the 24-year-old last August after his impressive performances in Brazil's triumphant 2019 Copa America campaign.

Everton has made 270 first team appearances for Gremio and scored 69 goals since being promoted from the Porto Alegre club's youth academy in 2014. He has been capped 14 times for Brazil's national team in which he has scored three goals.

