ZIM vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20 tri-series match in Harare New Zealand will be buoyed by their effort in the first game they played against South Africa in the ongoing T20I tri-series, despite missing a few of their key players and Tim Robinson's knock on Wednesday would have created a problem of plenty for the Black Caps ahead of the Zimbabwe clash.

Harare:

New Zealand will be up against the hosts, Zimbabwe, in their second clash of the ongoing T20I tri-series in Harare. Despite missing a few key players on Wednesday, the Black Caps came up with a spirited show to prevail in a close contest against South Africa, who at several moments were on top, but New Zealand's bowling proved to be just too professional and in order to defend a competitive score of 173. New Zealand will be reinforced with the addition of the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell and the hosts, Zimbabwe, will have their task cut out.

Zimbabwe recovered decently with the bat and started well with the ball but if they have to challenge the likes of New Zealand and South Africa, doing well just in phases won't be enough. Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl did the recovery part well but Zimbabwe need the top-order to fire as well, to put pressure on New Zealand's bowling. The return of Richard Ngarava with the ball was promising and Zimbabwe will hope for more of the same.

Zimbabwe will have to play out of their skins to beat New Zealand, who are currently at the top of the table with a solid win on Wednesday. But as they say, T20 is a very funny game.

My Dream11 team for ZIM vs NZ, T20 tri-series Match 3

Sikandar Raza, Tim Seifert, Brian Bennett, Richard Ngarava, Glenn Phillips (c), Bevon Jacobs, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy (vc), Tim Robinson

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway/Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay/Michael Bracewell, James Neesham/Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry