Yuzvendra Chahal picks up hattrick against CSK, equals Yuvraj Singh's massive feat in IPL Yuzvendra Chahal stunned Chennai Super Kings in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He picked up a hattrick, picking up four wickets in the 19th over of the innings that helped PBKS restrict CSK to 190 runs.

New Delhi:

Yuzvendra Chahal created history in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), picking up his second hattrick in the cash-rich league. He is only the third bowler with more than one hattrick, as only Amit Mishra and Yuvraj Singh have done it before. Mishra has achieved the massive feat thrice while Chahal and Yuvraj have now done the unthinkable twice in the T20 extravaganza.

Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, and Noor Ahmad were the batters dismissed by Chahal during his hattrick and the leg-spinner had earlier sent back MS Dhoni in the same over. Interestingly, CSK were cruising to the 200-run mark before the over began and Chahal turned the match on his head in a dramatic fashion with his variations.

Moreover, Dhoni had smashed him for a six on the first ball of the over too but the leggie kept his calm to dismiss the CSK skipper for the fourth time in the shortest format of the game. Thanks to his sensational 19th over, Chahal finished with the figures of 4/32 in his three overs.

Apart from this, Chahal became the first bowler to pick up a hattrick against the five-time champions CSK in IPL history while the Chepauk witnessed its first-ever hattrick since 2008 when Lakshmipathy Balaji created history.

As far as the match is concerned, CSK collapsed from being 184/5 to 190 all-out in the space of seven balls. At one stage, it looked like they would cross the 200-run mark easily with Sam Curran going great guns. The left-hander smacked 88 runs off just 47 balls but his wicket at the fag end of the innings arrested their run-scoring. However, Chahal took away all the limelight from Curran in a single over as PBKS restricted CSK eventually.

Here's the list of records Chahal created with the hattrick

Chahal became the first bowler to pick up a hattrick against CSK

Chahal also became the first ever bowler in the IPL to pick up a hattrick for two different teams

The leg-spinner took four wickets in a single over, becoming the first bowler in IPL to do it twice, having achieved the feat before for Rajasthan Royals against KKR in 2022.

Chahal is only the third bowler in IPL to pick up a hattrick more than once. Amit Mishra (3 times) and Yuvraj Singh (2 times) are the other bowlers to achieve the unique feat.

Chahal is also the fourth bowler for PBKS to pick up a hattrick in IPL. Yuvraj Singh, Mishra and Curran were the bowlers to do this before.