Year Ender: Here's how Rishabh Pant performed across formats in 2022

When Rishabh Pant burst onto the scene, it was almost common sense that he would be one for the future, particularly in the white-ball format of the game. Fast forward to 2022, Pant is a mainstay in the Test team, a game-changer and has already played a couple of historic innings.

But when it comes to ODIs and T20s, Pant has far from cemented his place, and more often than not, has found himself, moving up and down the order or sitting out of the eleven.

Let's see what has Pant contributed to the India team across formats in 2022.

Rishabh Pant in ODIs

Pant played 10 innings in the ODI format, accumulated 336 runs at an average of 37.33 and at a strike rate of 96.55. He made a solitary 100 and has two fifties against his name. His highest score is 125 which came against England while chasing in a match-winning effort.

Rishabh Pant in Tests

In Tests, where Pant really comes into his own, he smashed 578 runs in 10 innings and at a staggering average of 64. This includes three 50s and two 100s. Again, what stands out is his strike rate, which is 91.60.

Pant still has to play a Test against Bangladesh before the year ends for him.

Rishabh Pant in T20s

It is in the T20s, that Pant has the worst numbers. In 21 innings, Pant has just 364 runs against his name at a poor average of 21.41 and a strike rate of 132.84. In 21 innings, he just a solitary 50 against his name.

Bottom Line

Well, as expected, Pant performed exceedingly well in the longest format of the game. He has reasonable numbers in the 50-over format, but it is in T20s though, that he would want to better his record in 2023.

Let's see what Pant has in store for us next year.

