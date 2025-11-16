Yashasvi Jaiswal registers unwanted feat with subpar performance against South Africa in Kolkata Test Star India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for a duck in the second innings of the ongoing first Test against South Africa. Doing so, he went on to register an unwanted feat, registering his lowest match score in Test cricket.

Kolkata:

The ongoing first Test of the multi-format series between India and South Africa has been one to forget for star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The two sides locked horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14, and Yashasvi Jaiswal has been unable to perform across the two innings of the game.

The game began with South Africa coming in to bat first, and the Proteas posted a total of 159 runs. As India came out to bat, the side got off to a subpar start, as Jaiswal departed on a score of 12 runs in 27 deliveries, and India posted 189.

Additionally, the visitors were bundled out for 153 in the second innings, as they gave India a target of 124 runs to chase down. Aiming to do the same, India once again got off to a horrid start as Jaiswal departed for a duck.

With two low scores in the first innings, Jaiswal went on to register his lowest match score in Test cricket so far. Previously, Jaiswal’s lowest test match score was 13 against England in Lord’s. 12 against South Africa makes this his lowest match in the longest format of the game.

South Africa dismantle India openers cheaply in run chase

With Jaiswal’s departure on a duck in the second innings, things went from bad to worse for team India. KL Rahul was dismissed early into the run chase as well, after Jansen struck gold, dismissing him for just one run.

The onus fell onto Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel to drive India closer to the run chase. However, having lost two wickets early into the run chase, the pressure has fallen onto the hosts, as they look to make their way out of the troubling situation.

