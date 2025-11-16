RCB face backlash for retaining Yash Dayal during IPL retentions Yash Dayal was among the 17 players retained by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the retention deadline. Fans criticised RCB for retaining Dayal, who has been facing criminal cases.

New Delhi:

Defending IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are facing the backlash for retaining Yash Dayal despite facing two criminal cases, including one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Dayal was among the 17 players retained by the 2025 champions RCB, who released only six players.

Fans on social media criticised the franchise for retaining him despite the two cases. Some even highlighted that Dayal was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) from participating in the UPT20 League due to these offences.

"Yash Dayal who has a POSCO case going on currently and has been accused by multiple woman of misconduct, has been retained by RCB. Meanwhile, his state team UP had already dropped him due to these allegations. Shame on RCB," a user wrote on X.

"A team centred around Virat, the guy who has literally been the face of the club since inception, it’s ironical and diabolical that a guy like Yash Dayal still finds a place in the squad!!! Embarrassing from RCB!!" another one wrote on the social media platform.

Dayal has been accused of raping a minor in an FIR registered against him by the Jaipur Police. The 27-year-old cricketer from Uttar Pradesh is already facing charges of sexual exploitation from a woman in Ghaziabad who has alleged that Dayal abused her after promising to marry her during a five-year relationship.

SHO of Jaipur's Sanganer Sadar police station, Anil Jaiman, said that the FIR was under the POSCO. "FIR was registered against Yash Dayal for rape under relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita)," the SHO had said.

According to Jaiman, the victim has alleged that the player raped her first in 2023 when she was 17 and a similar assault took place in April this year at a hotel in Sitapura area.

"She alleged that the cricketer had promised help and support in her career. He contacted her in April this year when he was in Jaipur for IPL and called her to the hotel where he allegedly raped her again," the SHO said, adding that the matter was under investigation.