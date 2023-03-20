WTC Points Table: Final standings confirmed, India seal second place

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara

The last match of the second edition of the World Test Championship was completed on Monday (March 20). New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in the second and final Test match of the series by an innings and 58 runs to seal the contest 2-0. With this win, the Kiwis jumped from 8th place to 6th place in the WTC points table. But they failed to defend the coveted title having won the tournament last time around beating India in the final. Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led team India has once again reached the final and will be facing Australia in the summit clash.

India ended at the second place with 58.8 percentage of points to their name. They won their last series against Australia by 2-1 and needed Sri Lanka to not win the series against New Zealand by 2-0. The fact that the island nation lost the first Test had sealed India's place in the final. Australia, on the other hand, finished the WTC edition at the top of the points table with 66.67 percentage points after missing out on the final spot last time around due to poor over rate.

South Africa, not long ago, were in contention to make it to WTC Final. But they lost the three-match Test series in Australia 2-0 and that dented their chances badly. They finish this WTC edition at the third place just behind India with 55.56 percentage points. Sri Lanka started the New Zealand with a great chance of qualifying for the final but twin losses in the Kiwi nation has dropped them at the fifth place, below England in the points table.

Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh didn't have a great World Test Championship season as they finished at 7th, 8th and 9th places respectively. The final between India and Australia is now set to be played at The Oval, in London from June 7.

