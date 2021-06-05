Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI WTC Final: Team India finds 'perfect setup for training' in Southampton

Team India reached the United Kingdom on June 2 to prepare for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, which takes place between 18-22 later this month in Southampton.

The side is staying at the Ageas Bowl, and will take part in the training session at the place. Ahead of training, the BCCI, on its official Twitter account, posted a picture of the stadium.

"Perfect setup for training," BCCI wrote as it shared the picture.

Earlier, India spinner Axar Patel revealed that the team would serve a three-day hard quarantine before it is allowed to train at the Aegeas Bowl ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

New Zealand are already involved in a two-match series against England and are currently taking part in the first Test of the series at Lord's.

Following the WTC final, the men's team will face England in a five-match Test series starting August 4 in Nottingham.

India are travelling with an extended 20-member squad for WTC final and subsequent series against England keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.