'India always one step ahead' - Deepti Sharma confident ahead of Pakistan clash in Women's Asia Cup

Dubai:

India are set to take on Pakistan on September 5 in their final group game in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2026. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, all-rounder Deepti Sharma has backed the team’s overall balance. She noted that the side has performed well in both batting and bowling department and is confident of their chances against the arch-rivals.

“The whole team is performing well. If you look at the bowling unit or the batting unit, based on today's game, I think both aspects are balanced,” Deepti said in the pre-match press conference.

Notably, India have won both their matches so far in the competition, defeating Thailand by 94 runs and Hong Kong, China by 137 runs. In the second game, star batter Smriti Mandhana stole the show with her 124-run knock, as she became the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket. She also surpassed Meg Lanning to become the cricketer with the most centuries in women’s internationals.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have played once in the tournament and secured a 35-run victory over Thailand. Muneeba Ali scored a half-century, while Sadia Iqbal claimed three wickets for 11 runs. Tuba Hassan were effective too, picking up a couple.

We keep our focus on our strengths: Deepti

Reflecting upon that, Deepti expects Pakistan’s bowling attack to present a challenge, particularly through their spin options Nashra Sundhu and Sadia. However, she wants the Indian players to focus on their strength and play a good brand of cricket.

“Our team is good, and their (Pakistan) bowlers are also good. But we also know that, but we keep our focus on our strengths. We want to play a good brand of cricket, and that's where our focus lies,” Deepti said.

India hold a 14-3 advantage over Pakistan in Women’s T20Is, but Deepti said the focus inside the Indian camp remains on executing well rather than relying on previous results.

"Wherever we have won against them, whether it is the Asia Cup or whatever matches we have played, we are always one step ahead of them. It all boils down to how much good cricket we can play as a team against them. That's what we would wish for,” she said.

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