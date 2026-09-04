Phil Salt, Sam Curran out, Jamie Overton returns as England announce ODI, T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

New Delhi:

England have named 16-player squads for their upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, starting September 15 in Southampton. Jamie Overton, who has been out injured for long time now, will mark his return in both ODIs and T20Is. On the other hand, Aneurin Donald has received his first T20I call-up, while Henry Crocombe has been included in an England ODI squad for the first time.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran and Phil Salt remain unavailable as they continue their respective recoveries. Jacob Bethell is also still rehabilitating following successful surgery on his injured knee earlier this week.

England arrive in strong form

England go into the Sri Lanka series after a strong home campaign against India. They won the T20I leg 4-0 and followed it with a 2-1 ODI series victory. They will be confident of their chances and may as well try some new faces, keeping the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind. Crocombe is an exciting prospect for the Three Lions, having claimed 49 wickets in 36 List A matches he played in his career.

When it comes to T20Is, Donald can be given his first break. The 29-year-old had a fantastic time in the Vitality Blast, but failed to carry on with the momentum for Trent Rockets in The Hundred. Despite so, the team management backed the cricketer, who scored 2423 runs in 111 matches at a strike rate of 170.99.

Sri Lanka’s recent white-ball results, on the other hand, have been mixed. They secured an ODI series win against the West Indies but were beaten in the T20I series. Recently, they drew the second Test against India under difficult circumstances and that might give the Lankan Lions some confidence as well.

England T20I squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

England ODI squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

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